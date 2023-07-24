FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library is part of a lawsuit challenging Act 372, a law that is set to go into effect August 1.

Act 372 is a law that would keep libraries from checking out “obscene and harmful materials to minors”. This new law also could hold librarians criminally liable for allowing minors to check out obscene materials.

“I think our community likes the fact and embraces the fact that their library is standing up for their First Amendment rights to have access to information,” said Johnson.

Executive director for the Fayetteville Public Library David Johnson says the new law would create more challenges for the library staff.

“We’re going to have to add some additional steps. We’re going to have to take some library spaces away from the community and dedicate them to obscene materials. And we’re going to add a burden to our process for reviewing material,” said Johnson.

Johnson says if this law goes into effect, parents and minors will have to show their ID before entering and checking out books. But State Sen. Dan Sullivan says based on conversations he’s had with other libraries, the law shouldn’t pose any real problems.

“They don’t think it’s going to affect them. They’ve made the necessary changes. Some have had zero complaints over the years. So, I don’t think it’s going to impact that many libraries,” said Sullivan.

Local mom Marjorie Oelke feels everyone should have access to all books.

“The library is here as a service to the community. Everything should be available to the people in the community, which includes maybe books that you don’t want, you know, books that may expand your mind, challenge your thinking,” said Oelke.

Oelke believes it’s important to be able to look at things differently, especially in the community.

The motion hearing is set for Tuesday at 10 a.m. where the judge will decide whether or not to dismiss this case.