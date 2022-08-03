FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — From starting in Fayetteville to spreading across the world, Little Free Pantries have grown and so has the need for them.

Little Free Pantry founder, Jessica McClard, said you can help stock up the pantries by buying extra groceries the next time you’re at the store.

She said items that are needed the most right now are personal care items such as tampons and baby diapers, and school supplies.

McClard points to lingering impacts of the pandemic, high prices at the grocery store and costly energy bills for the increased need of these pantries. She said Little Free Pantries help keep people from having to choose between their next meal and paying their air conditioning bill in extreme heat.

“Our neighbors need has not in any way diminished. In fact, it really seems lately to have picked up and we can always use more food in every pantry,” said McClard.

Most Little Free Pantries are not refrigerated. When leaving items, make sure to avoid items that will go bad.

McClard said to stick with box and can food donations. If you’re planning on leaving school supplies, she reminds people that pencils and notebooke are better than crayons that’ll melt in the sun.

“It’s going to take all of us to take care of our neighbors. So really in whatever way you feel called to give back, that’s what you should do,” said McClard.

You can find a map of all the registered Little Free Pantries here.