Local man debuts short film, ALONE

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – An Alma man is finding success with his first short film.

Jason Pitts presented his movie “ALONE” in Fort Smith.

The River Valley Film Society and Fort Smith Brewing Company hosted the drive-in screening.

Alone is a psychological horror movie.

Pitts said it has already been accepted into nine film festivals around the world.

He said he actually wrote it a long time ago, but just recently decided to get back into filmmaking after his son graduated high school.

“I’ve been out for about 15 years just kinda halfway retired and that was just a triggering motivation for me when he graduated. I was like, you know, it’s time to get back into it,” Pitts said.

Pitts already has plans to release another short film later this year.