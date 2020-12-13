Local man searching for owner of two championship rings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The day after Thanksgiving Darius Anderson was was handing out meals to some people in need around Fayetteville when a man gave him two state championship rings.

Engraved on the rings are Huntsville Eagles, The name Jett Loenneke and the years 2018 and 2019.

Anderson says he hasn’t had any success getting a hold of the rightful owner.

“I’ve had two complete house fires growing up so something of that nature is very meaningful,” Anderson said.

What Anderson wants more than anything right now are for these rings to be returned.

Anyone with information can email news@knwa.com or call (479) 571-5100.

