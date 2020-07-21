Local Marshallese leader questions impact of recent CARES grant

"The council's proposal is probably going to be different from what the community needs."

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas CARES Act Steering Committee approves millions for the Northwest Arkansas Council to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in minority populations.

But, funding that would have directly went to these groups was not approved, leaving one local leader questioning the process.

Melisa Lelan with the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese, along with the Marshallese Task Force submitted two funding requests to the CARES Steering Committee that have not been approved.

Together, both totaled just under $500,000.

“To me it’s like a drop in a bucket,” said Lelan.

So to see $7 million approved for the NWA Council, a group she says she barely had contact with— “It’s disheartening and disappointing because we see the urgency in this community and for the state to not even look at it…”

That $7 million was given to the NWA Council to help track the spread of the coronavirus among the Marshallese and Latin-X communities.

Nelson Peacock, the CEO of the council, said, “Through UAMS Northwest and Community Clinic, they have relationships with all those groups, those leaders, they have doctors that speak the language, and we’re going to leverage those relationships. Really the funding was given to the Northwest Arkansas Council but its really going to be going to those entities that are doing the work.”

Peacock said the money will be used for contact tracing and testing for these minority groups.

“How to work through the system, and understand what’s going on. Why do you need to be tested?” he explained. “Why do you need to do the things that the doctors are asking you to do? Really that is the goal and that’s the only way that we can stop the spread in these communities.”

But, Lelan said the coalition can better pinpoint the areas her community needs help.

“The council’s proposal is probably going to be different from what the community needs,” she said. “What we had proposed is totally different, is at a different level, is at the grassroots needs.”

In the end, she said she’s holding on to hope that the coalition will get the money they asked for in the end.

“Hurt a little bit but, I’m hopeful that they will be looking at it at a later time,” Lelan said.