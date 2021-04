BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A family is reunited after being apart for nearly a year.

Northwest Arkansas National Airport posted on Facebook the reunion of a serviceman and his family after being apart for 315 days.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1674 in Siloam Springs also came out to show their support.

On April 1, XNA announced family and friends are allowed back into the terminal to greet travelers when they arrive.

Greeters are required to wear masks when inside the terminal.