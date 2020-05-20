Local mom helps fellow COVID-19 patients

"If I could do something that costs me nothing to help someone else, why wouldn't I?"

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The coronavirus pandemic has touched the lives of thousands of people in the state. A Northwest Arkansas mom decided after surviving the virus, it was important to do her part to help others in the same situation.

“It was the first week school let out,” said COVID-19 survivor, Cathlene Petty. “And you know how you’re really tired and thinking ‘What’s going on?'”

Back in March, Petty knew something was wrong.

“It was really in the beginning when they were still in the wash your hands phase and I’m like, ‘I’m just not feeling right,” Petty said. “Maybe I should call my doctor.'”

But she didn’t call right away. Instead she pushed on and went to work. It wasn’t until sent home with a fever that she got tested.

“I think it was like March 20,” Petty said. “It came back positive. I wasn’t surprised because it was just so different than I’ve ever felt before.”

Petty considered her case a mild one, saying she never went to the hospital. But it still was not an easy time.

“I think the difficulty breathing was the worst,” Petty said. “But then my kids also got sick during our quarantine.”

Petty said she was sick for almost two weeks. When she started feeling better, she knew she had to do something to help others.

“When the studies were coming out about people who were recovering from COVID-19, and how they would donate their plasma that would actually help the patients that were struggling in the hospitals, to me it was a no brainer.”

She gave the plasma, along with a prayer for the patients.

“If I could do something that costs me nothing to help someone else, why wouldn’t I?” Petty said. “I would want the same thing if I was in that situation.”

Petty said both she and her kids are feeling one hundred percent better. She said even though her case was considered mild, everyone should take any precautions to protect themselves.