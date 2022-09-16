FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)– A northwest Arkansas mom struggles to find milk for her baby who is only 10-days old.

Anna Johnson adopted Elsie Johnson who doesn’t react well to formula milk.

Johnson says being an adoptive mother can be hard, because she wish she could meet Elsie’s every need.

“It’s a weird feeling to be a new mom and to also feel like you can’t do something,” –said, Johnson.

Johnson researched numerous of resources to give her baby the proper care she needs.

“There are no milk banks in Arkansas and so I went to breast.com and found a donor in Oklahoma but I was not paired with them,” –said, Johnson.

Johnson says after numerous attempts she went to social media for help, where someone introduced her to Washington Regional where they made the process easier for her.

“Moms who have an overproduction of milk–more than their baby will ever be able to consume,” –said, Erin Moore.

Erin Moore is a clinical nutrition manager for Washington Regional and oversees over their human milk depot, that provides milk from local women to babies in need.

“Infants and neonates with a medically necessary condition,” –said, Moore.

Johnson says she was unaware of this local resource and says this has truly changed her life.

“I was unware that there were local mothers who could donate to milk banks that essentially end up in the hospital,” –said Johnson.

Johnson’s baby since then has gotten admitted into NICU at Washington Regional where baby Elsie is receiving the proper care she needs.

“For another mom to have the excess means to help was a life changer for us and for baby Elsie too,” –said, Johnson.