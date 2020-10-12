Local museum hosts virtual Native American cultural celebration

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local museum throws a virtual Native American cultural celebration.

MONAH’s three-day event aimed to highlight the culture of indigenous people through storytelling.

Virtually, children were able to ask questions to people like the first Native American astronaut.

Museum Director Charlotte Buchanan-Yale said it is important to get kids involved in the conversation.

“By bringing in astronauts and actors and artists and scientists, we want to inspire them to maybe be the next historian to uncover the next piece of the puzzle,” she said.

The museum had to close its doors at the end of May but will have an exhibit at Crystal Bridges next month from November 21 to the end of April.

Buchanan-Yale also commented on the controversy of Christopher Columbus Day, where she said it should be Indigenous People’s Day instead.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton released the following statement saying, “More than 500 years ago, Christopher Columbus and his little crew discovered a vast New World full of promise and opportunity for mankind. These men left their homes knowing they may not return. They accepted the many hazards and discomforts of life at sea as the acceptable price of discovery, exploration, and progress. We celebrate Christopher Columbus each year for this sacrifice and daring, which are so emblematic of our national character. It’s for that reason we honor a Genoese navigator as part of the American story, saying with President Franklin Delano Roosevelt that ‘There is no better day than Columbus Day on which to dedicate the Nation anew to the completion of the work which the Founders began.’”