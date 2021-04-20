Local NAACP chapter talks community engagement with Fayetteville school board

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People held an education forum tonight.

With Fayetteville Public School’s school board election underway, the chapter wanted to spark more engagement between community members and the school board.

The organization says it’s important for parents to understand how to advocate for their child.

Nick Cowan, a parent and community leader said, “I would encourage all parents, when you’re advocating for you children, it’s to remember that as a parent you are the best advocate.

You, in general, you will know what’s best for your child.

Joi McGowan, branch secretary for the Northwest Arkansas chapter of the NAACP said, “As parents we are the best advocate for our child. We know what our child needs and I love that encouragement to keep advocating even when it’s really difficult.”

The education forum in it’s entirety can be viewed below.

