Local, national officials weigh in on Biden’s VP announcement, Kamala Harris

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many state and national officials weigh in on presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s announcement that California Sen. Kamala Harris will be his running mate.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge took to Twitter to comment on Biden’s VP pick saying, “.⁦‪@KamalaHarris⁩ — Far liberal left choice! My fmr AG colleague didn’t stand for rule of law or law enforcement. I fought to roll back oppressive Obama/Biden-era overreach & Kamala aggressively attacks Trump’s pro-American agenda. Another reason we must Re-elect ⁦‪@realDonaldTrump⁩”