$1.4m awarded to Arkansas airports via federal grants

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas lawmakers in Washington, D.C., announced the U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding $1.4 million in federal grants to airports in the Natural State.

The grants are designed to offset costs and maintain jobs as a result of COVID-19 and to increase sanitization to help stop the spread of pathogens.

The following awardees are recipients of Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) funding:

Texarkana Regional-Webb Field (Miller County): $1,020,766 to the Texarkana Airport Authority

§ Including an additional CRRSA concessions grant to provide economic relief from rent and minimum annual guarantees to on-airport car rental, on-airport parking and in-terminal concessions.

Drake Field (Washington County): $57,162 to the City of Fayetteville

West Memphis Municipal (Crittenden County): $23,000 to the City of West Memphis

Saline County Regional (Saline County): $23,000 to the County of Saline

South Arkansas Regional at Goodwin Field (Union County): $23,000 to the City of El Dorado

North Little Rock Municipal (Pulaski County): $23,000 to the City of North Little Rock

Batesville Regional (Independence County): $23,000 to Batesville Regional Airport

Bentonville Municipal/Louise M. Thaden Field (Benton County): $23,000 to the City of Bentonville

Baxter County Airport (Baxter County): $23,000 to the County of Baxter

Smith Field (Benton County): $13,000 to the City of Siloam Springs

Morrilton Municipal (Conway County): $13,000 to the City of Morrilton

Hope Municipal (Hempstead County): $13,000 to the City of Hope

Russellville Regional (Pope County): $13,000 to the City of Russellville

Sheridan Municipal (Grant County): $13,000 to the County of Grant

Pocahontas Municipal (Randolph County): $13,000 to the City of Pocahontas

Melbourne Municipal – John E Miller Field (Izard County): $13,000 to the City of Melbourne

Clinton Municipal (Van Buren County): $13,000 to the City of Clinton

Pine Bluff Regional/Grider Field (Jefferson County): $13,000 to the City of Pine Bluff

Corning Municipal (Clay County): $13,000 for the City of Corning

Bearce Airport (Montgomery County): $9,000 to the City of Mount Ida

McGehee Municipal (Desha County): $9,000 to the City of McGehee

Harrell Field (Ouachita County): $9,000 to the City of Camden

Ralph C Weiser Field (Columbia County): $9,000 to the City of Magnolia

Clarksville Municipal (Johnson County): $9,000 to the City of Clarksville

U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton—along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Bruce Westerman and Steve Womack made the announcement.

“Our local airports connect our communities, residents and businesses. These grants will ensure operations continue to run smoothly and help provide a safe environment for travelers and personnel. As we turn the corner on the pandemic, we look forward to seeing travel steadily increase,” members said.