112 Drive-In to feature Arkansas premiere screening of ‘Minari’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) —Arkansas based film ‘Minari’ is set to make a premiere screening at Fayetteville’s 112 Drive-In.

The film is based on a Korean American family who moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American dream. Amidst the challenges of their new life in the rugged Ozarks, they discover the undeniable resilience of family and what it really means to make a home.

In partnership with A24, the Bentonville Film Festival, and Fayetteville Film Fest, the Arkansas Cinema Society brings the premiere screening to the 112 Drive-In on Thursday, February 11. The event will also include a pre-recorded Q&A hosted by Jeff Nichols with director and screenwriter Lee Isaac Chung.

The premiere will be shown simultaneously, both at the 112 Drive-In in Fayetteville and virtually over several dates through February. Gates open at 5:45 p.m. the screening starts at 7 P.M.

