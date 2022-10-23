FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 14th Annual Fayetteville Film Fest showcased filmmakers and their work.

Filmmakers and the community get the chance to watch multiple screenings in Downtown Fayetteville. The event helps creatives enter the marketplace and gain community.

“We’ve seen films be born straight out of this festival, the connections that people make here turn into projects that shoot here,” said Dan Robinson of the technical director of the Fayetteville Film Fest.

Robinson said the film economy is growing in the area and it’s exciting to see films start here and then be shown in other places.