1,500 University of Arkansas students set to walk in two fall ceremonies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas announced it will have two fall commencement ceremonies for its graduating class on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

The first ceremony, beginning at 8 a.m., will consist of students from the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, College of Education and Health Professions, along with interdisciplinary program students.

Students from the School of Law, Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences, College of Engineering and the Walton College of Business will make up the 1 p.m. ceremony.

Graduates will gather in groups corresponding to their college before the ceremony.

Live streams of both ceremonies will be available on the University of Arkansas YouTube channel.