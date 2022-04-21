FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville Environmental Action Committee announced the winners of the 2022 Mayor’s Environmental Stewardship Award Thursday.

According to a press release, the committee selected two award recipients that members felt exemplified a commitment to environmental stewardship. Dot’s Nashville Hot Chicken is the 2022 winner in the business category, and Amelia Southern with Zero Hour is the winner of the advocacy category.

“Dot’s owners, Russell and Sarah Ingram, are committed to the environment and sustainability. All packing, portion cups, side bowls and utensils are compostable and provided by locally operated Food Loops,” the release said.

The release says Dot’s also works with the City to turn its packing and any food waste into nutrient-rich soil through the City’s food waste and compost program.

Founded by Southern, a freshman at the University of Arkansas, the Arkansas branch of Zero Hour is a national climate activism organization focused on the impact of climate change and advocating for environmental justice for marginalized groups.

The release notes this is the second year for the Stewardship Award, which recognizes excellence in environmental stewardship demonstrated through “sustainable practices, programs or projects undertaken by Fayetteville community members, non-profits, businesses and educators.”

Award recipients will be recognized by Mayor Lioneld Jordan and presented with their awards at the City’s Earth Day Cleanup and Celebration held Saturday, April 23, at the Marion Orton Recycling Center, 755 W. North St. The event starts at 9 a.m., and Jordan will give an Earth Day Proclamation.

For more information on the Mayor’s Environmental Stewardship Award or the Environmental Action Committee, contact Leif Olson, sustainability planner, at 479-575-8269 or lolson@fayetteville-ar.gov, or visit the Environmental Action Committee webpage.