FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas (UARK) received about 2,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Currently, about 300 UARK employees have signed up with the Pat Walker Health Center to get vaccinated.

There was a two-hour trial period Monday, March 8, to test the health center’s process.

About 60 people were able to receive their shots during that trial.

UARK employees can still reach out to the Pat Walker Health Center to set an appointment.