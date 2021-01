ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — On the last day of 2020, a Tucker Unit inmate, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19-related symptoms, died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections said the inmate was in his early 70s.

The December 31st COVID-19 death was the 51st among inmates. Six employees also died as a result of the virus, according to the ADC.

The Ouachita River Correction Unit (ORCU) had the most COVID-19-related deaths with 20.