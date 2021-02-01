5th consecutive year, Tyson Foods ranks tops on Fortune’s world’s most admired companies list for food production

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For the fifth consecutive year, Tyson Foods, Inc., ranks No. 1 on Fortune magazines’ list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in the Food Production category.

The annual survey, conducted by Fortune and Korn Ferry, is given to executives, directors, and financial analysts to identify the companies that have the strongest reputations within their industries and across all industries.

“This recognition from the business community is a tremendous testament to our 139,000 dedicated and talented team members worldwide. We continue to put the health and safety of our hard-working team members first and are proud of their commitment to producing high quality, sustainable and nutritious protein to feed our country and the world.” Tyson Foods President & CEO Dean Banks

Tyson Foods, Inc. is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®, according to a company statement.