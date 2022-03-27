FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – People came together this weekend in Fayetteville to show support for our homeless neighbors.

After the loss of Amanda and Ray Top, who died in a tent during cold weather conditions, David Smith, of the Fayetteville Disc Golf Association, says they wanted to do something to help.

They held a Disc Golf Tournament and helped fill some bellies.

“We’re feeding a meal to the entire community,” said Smith. It’s not just homeless, it’s anyone who wants to come by and eat a meal and be part of the community, because we’re all just one community.”

All the food was donated and the money raised from the entry fees for the tournament are going back to the 7 Hills Homeless Shelter.