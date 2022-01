FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 7hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville, Ark. announced they are in urgent need of items relating to winter weather.

The center posted on its Facebook page a list of the following items it is asking for:

Volunteers

Tents

Tarps

Sleeping Bags

Hot Hands

Warm Socks (Wool Preferred)

Heavy Coats

Winter Footwear

Winter Hats

Winter Gloves

If you wish to volunteer, you can sign up to do so here.