7hills Homeless Center seeking donations for newborn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 7hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville, Ark. announced in a Facebook post it is seeking donations for a family expecting their first child.

The family is moving into housing and could use various items to aid in taking care of the newborn.

The center is asking the following items be donated:

  • Diapers- size newborn 0-3
  • Baby wipes
  • Newborn clothes and baby socks
  • Chest carrier
  • Baby bath and baby shampoo, soap, oil, etc.
  • Stroller (preferably easy to fold, they use the bus)
  • Car seat with base-bottles
  • Crib with mattress or play pen with bassinet top
  • Swaddlers
  • Blankets
  • Bouncer
  • Breast pump with nursing pads and bottle liners
  • Rocking chair

If anyone has items they would like to send, email ambra@7hillscenter.org.

