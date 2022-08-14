FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It has been almost a month since the new 9-8-8 lifeline replaced the 1-800 line nationwide.

With the University of Arkansas’ classes starting Monday, August 22, students are aware and willing to dial the three-digit number in case of an emergency.

Ava Lacey, a freshman at the University of Arkansas, says she is thankful there is a number to call with everyone dealing with the daily struggles of keeping up with college.

“I’m taking 14 hours this first semester, but I’m also going to do U of A TV after class,” Lacey said. “So I’ll have sorority stuff on top of that with other classes.”

Balancing class and college life can be overwhelming at first for some first-year college students. Good thing for them, Rebecca Brubaker of the Arkansas Crisis Center has them covered.

“We will be adding staff, we’re staffed 24/7 right now but we will be adding a second person on the line,” Brubaker said. “This is so we can meet the demand of these calls.”

Brubaker encourages people to reach out and call 9-8-8 whenever they’re in need.