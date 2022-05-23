FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “A Chorus Line” will play in a limited four-show run next month as the Walton Arts Center is hosting tech rehearsals and preview performances for the new production of the Broadway classic before it launches on an Asian tour, a press release announced.

According to the release, the performances in Northwest Arkansas are the only opportunities to see the new tour in the U.S.

Walton Arts Center calls “A Chorus Line” “the musical for everyone who’s ever had a dream and put it all on the line.” The score features such classics as “What I Did for Love,” “One,” “I Hope I Get It” and more.

Songs and, of course, incredible dance numbers fill the stage in this show that first debuted in 1975. With lyrics by Edward Kleban and a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, the musical has been an audience favorite for nearly 50 years.

Tickets for the show are $33-$62 plus fees and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

Masks are encouraged but not required at this Walton Arts Center show. Patrons should be aware that masking protocols may vary from artist to artist. If you have questions about an upcoming performance, please visit the policies on their website or call the box office at 479.443.5600.