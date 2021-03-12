A Fayetteville couple makes and donates quilts

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A couple in Fayetteville has gained some quilting fame in their retirement community.

Ardith and Richard Wharry unveiled 21 hand-made quilts at Butterfield Trail Village.

Their quilts will be going to New Beginnings Bridge Housing Community.

People there will have the opportunity to choose their favorite quilt.

Ardith shared with KNWA/FOX24 about the “sewing” hobby.

“I began quilting as just some way to keep myself busy. It wasn’t because my parents quilted. Or, you know, I didn’t have a lot of quilts in the family. I just picked it up thinking ‘I wonder if I would enjoy doing this,'” and I did,” she said.

The Wharry’s have also made quilts in the past to donate to 7-Hills Homeless Shelter in Fayetteville to be used as sleeping bags.

