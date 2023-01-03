FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: 8:18 a.m. The accident has been cleared.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An accident occurred near the Wedington exit, Exit 65, Tuesday morning in Fayetteville disrupting the morning rush hour.

According to ACTIS, the incident occurred in the northbound lanes with the middle and outside lines currently impacted. Traffic is backed up to mile marker 61.5 near the Martin Luther King Jr. exit.

No injuries are being reported at this time. Crews are on the scene working to clear the wreckage.

If you must travel this morning, please consider alternate routes and check IDrive Arkansas for the latest information.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.