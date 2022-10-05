In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced it is relocating all its corporate employees to its Springdale headquarters beginning in phased portions next year.

According to a news release, team members from the Chicago, Downers Grove, and Dakota Dunes area corporate locations will be coming to the Northwest Arkansas area.

Tyson says the move will foster closer collaboration, enhance team member agility and enable faster decision-making, positioning the company to win with its team members, customers, and consumers.

To accommodate the move, Tyson also announced the expansion of its Springdale campus, which will include indoor and outdoor spaces designed to foster collaboration, connection, and creativity.

It will also include a number of features to “enrich” team members’ work experience by “accelerating change and innovation through diverse and dynamic spaces including state-of-the-art technology.”

“Tyson’s diverse portfolio of products and brands provides us with an unmatched strategic advantage to serve our customers,” said Donnie King, President & CEO, of Tyson Foods. “Bringing our talented corporate team members and businesses together under one roof unlocks greater opportunities to share perspectives and ideas, while also enabling us to act quickly to solve problems and provide the innovative products solutions that our customers deserve and value.”

More details will be announced in the coming months.