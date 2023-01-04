FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After thousands watched Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin go into cardiac arrest, a local high school football coach is stressing the importance of player safety.

Rusty Bush, the head football coach of Alma High School, has been coaching for 25 years and he believes after seeing what happened to Hamlin, others being proactive saved his life.

Bush says having those paramedics on standby, the staff, coaches, and others certified in CPR changed the outcome.

He reminds that the sport of football is tough, but his number one priority is keeping his players safe.

“We got to make sure our kids are safe, and if it takes us extra training and whether CPR or how to use an AED or how to have a team prepared for any type of injury or anything like this, that’s what we got to do,” Bush said.

Bush considers the Hamlin incident as a wake-up call, and that it’s the simplest thing that could save a person’s life.