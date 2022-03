BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Amazeum in Bentonville has changed its hours, coordinating with many schools during Spring Break.

The museum will be open Tuesday, March 15 and Tuesday, March 22 from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

It’ll then resume normal hours by closing Tuesdays and Thursdays on March 29.

Admission is $10 for anyone older than 2.

Museum members and kids under 2 get in for free.