American Red Cross kicks off National Volunteer Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross hosts its national Volunteer Week starting April 18-24.

More than 2,600 people volunteer with the Red Cross in the Missouri-Arkansas region, out of the 300,000 total volunteers for the organization.

“We are grateful for the dedication of our volunteers, whose support make a compassionate difference for our neighbors in need,” said Julie Brown, executive director of the Northwest Arkansas Chapter. “Their support during disasters and other emergencies has been more critical than ever, as families cope with increased anxiety and financial strains brought on by the pandemic.”

The Red Cross is looking for volunteers to fulfill the following positions:

  • Blood donor ambassadors
  • Transportation specialists
  • Disaster Action Team
  • Volunteer from home (virtual positions)

To learn more or become a Red Cross volunteer, visit redcross.org/VolunteerToday.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
