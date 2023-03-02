SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — AQ Chicken House in Springdale is closing down this month.

An employee of the restaurant confirmed the news to KNWA/FOX24 on Thursday.

The historic restaurant has been in operation since 1947 and has seen notable patrons such as President Bill Clinton stop by for their famous chicken.

No information has been released at this time on what will fill the Thompson Street building.

AQ says it stands for “Arkansas Quality” and at the restaurant, you’ll find it “with every bite you take.”