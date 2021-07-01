AR: 1,200+ filed for unemployment — week ending 6/26

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, 1,261 filed initial unemployment claims for the week ending June 26, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) weekly report.
AR PUA Claims: There were 469 initial claims filed for the week ending June 19, according to the USDOL, a decrease of 1 from the prior week.
AR PEUC Claims: There were 20,074 claims filed for the week ending June 12 — a decrease of 222 from June 5, according to the USDOL.
Initial claims were 364,000 nationally, a decrease of 51,000, according to the USDOL.
Largest increases in initial claims, week ending 6/19
- Pennsylvania (+14,715)
- Michigan (+1,862)
- Texas (+1,814), while the
Largest decreases in initial claims, week ending 6/19
- Illinois (-4,762)
- California (-4,112)
- Ohio (-2,955)