AR: 1,200+ filed for unemployment — week ending 6/26

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, 1,261 filed initial unemployment claims for the week ending June 26, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) weekly report.

AR PUA Claims: There were 469 initial claims filed for the week ending June 19, according to the USDOL, a decrease of 1 from the prior week.

AR PEUC Claims: There were 20,074 claims filed for the week ending June 12 — a decrease of 222 from June 5, according to the USDOL.

Initial claims were 364,000 nationally, a decrease of 51,000, according to the USDOL.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 364,000 for the week ending 6/26 (-51,000).



Insured unemployment was 3,469,000 for the week ending 6/19 (+56,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) July 1, 2021

Largest increases in initial claims, week ending 6/19

Pennsylvania (+14,715)

Michigan (+1,862)

Texas (+1,814), while the

Largest decreases in initial claims, week ending 6/19

Illinois (-4,762)

California (-4,112)

Ohio (-2,955)

