AR: 1,200+ filed for unemployment — week ending 7/24

Local News

2 states made up nearly 75% of claims nationally — TX & CA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, there were 1,289 first-time unemployment filers for the week ending July 24, according to the  U.S. Labor Department (USDOL).

Last week there were 1,917 who filed for benefits.

AR PUA Claims: There was 1 claim filed for the week ending July 24, according to the USDOL.

AR PEUC Claims: There were 1,626 claims filed for the week ending July 10 — a decrease of 635 from July 3, according to the USDOL.

Nationally, the applications decreased by 24,000 for a total of 400,000 people applying for benefits, according to the USDOL.

California and Texas were nearly 294,000 of the claims filed, 111,654 and 181,932, respectively.

In a reverse course, COVID-19’s Delta variant cases continue to climb in Arkansas. It’s to the point where Governor Asa Hutchinson will be discussing how masks will be mandated, if at all.

On Wednesday, July 29, Rogers attorney Tom Mars sent a letter to the governor as well as President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, Jr., and Speaker of the House Matthew Shepherd outlining specific legal reasons to repeal or suspend Act 1002 of 2021 passed by the Arkansas General Assembly — “to end mandatory face-covering requirements in the state of Arkansas.”

The Arkansas Department of Health lists vaccination clinic locations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers