AR: 1,200+ filed for unemployment — week ending 7/24

2 states made up nearly 75% of claims nationally — TX & CA

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, there were 1,289 first-time unemployment filers for the week ending July 24, according to the U.S. Labor Department (USDOL).

Last week there were 1,917 who filed for benefits.

AR PUA Claims: There was 1 claim filed for the week ending July 24, according to the USDOL.

AR PEUC Claims: There were 1,626 claims filed for the week ending July 10 — a decrease of 635 from July 3, according to the USDOL.

Nationally, the applications decreased by 24,000 for a total of 400,000 people applying for benefits, according to the USDOL.

California and Texas were nearly 294,000 of the claims filed, 111,654 and 181,932, respectively.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 400,000 for the week ending 7/24 (-24,000).



Insured unemployment was 3,269,000 for the week ending 7/17 (+7,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) July 29, 2021

In a reverse course, COVID-19’s Delta variant cases continue to climb in Arkansas. It’s to the point where Governor Asa Hutchinson will be discussing how masks will be mandated, if at all.

On Wednesday, July 29, Rogers attorney Tom Mars sent a letter to the governor as well as President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, Jr., and Speaker of the House Matthew Shepherd outlining specific legal reasons to repeal or suspend Act 1002 of 2021 passed by the Arkansas General Assembly — “to end mandatory face-covering requirements in the state of Arkansas.”

The Arkansas Department of Health lists vaccination clinic locations.