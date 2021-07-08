AR: 1,200+ filed for unemployment — week ending 7/3

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A job seeker fills out an application form during a restaurant and hospitality career fair in Torrance, California, U.S., on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell slightly last week, though were higher than forecast, as the labor market meanders toward a full recovery. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Labor Department (USDOL) reported 1,259 Arkansans filed for unemployment for the first time for the week ending July 3, 2021. This a decrease of 251 from the previous week.

AR PUA Claims: There were 5 initial claims filed for the week ending July 3, according to the USDOL, a decrease of 464 from the prior week.

AR PEUC Claims: There were 20,325 claims filed for the week ending June 19 — a decrease of 749 from June 12, according to the USDOL.

Initial claims increased by 2,000 nationally compared to the previous week, according to the USDOL.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers