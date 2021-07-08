AR: 1,200+ filed for unemployment — week ending 7/3

A job seeker fills out an application form during a restaurant and hospitality career fair in Torrance, California, U.S., on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell slightly last week, though were higher than forecast, as the labor market meanders toward a full recovery. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Labor Department (USDOL) reported 1,259 Arkansans filed for unemployment for the first time for the week ending July 3, 2021. This a decrease of 251 from the previous week.

AR PUA Claims: There were 5 initial claims filed for the week ending July 3, according to the USDOL, a decrease of 464 from the prior week.

AR PEUC Claims: There were 20,325 claims filed for the week ending June 19 — a decrease of 749 from June 12, according to the USDOL.

Initial claims increased by 2,000 nationally compared to the previous week, according to the USDOL.