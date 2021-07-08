AR: 1,200+ filed for unemployment — week ending 7/3

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Labor Department (USDOL) reported 1,259 Arkansans filed for unemployment for the first time for the week ending July 3, 2021. This a decrease of 251 from the previous week.
AR PUA Claims: There were 5 initial claims filed for the week ending July 3, according to the USDOL, a decrease of 464 from the prior week.
AR PEUC Claims: There were 20,325 claims filed for the week ending June 19 — a decrease of 749 from June 12, according to the USDOL.
Initial claims increased by 2,000 nationally compared to the previous week, according to the USDOL.