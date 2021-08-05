AR: 1,300+ filed for unemployment — week ending 7/31

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) reports 1,384 Arkansans filed for initial claims for the week ending July 31, 2021.

Last week there are more than 1,600 (adjusted) claims, according to the USDOL.

AR PUA Claims: There were six claims filed for the week ending July 31, according to the USDOL.

AR PEUC Claims: There were 1,481claims filed for the week ending July 17 — a decrease of 145 from July 10, according to the USDOL.

Nationally, initial claims dropped by 14,000, for a total of 385,000 people filing for unemployment benefits.

Arkansas began its second day of a special session to address mask mandates and unemployment benefits. There are two bills concerning federal unemployment benefits.

  •  HB1001 – To clarify the law concerning the state’s participation in certain federally funded unemployment programs; to terminate the state’s participation in certain federal unemployment programs; and to declare an emergency. The sponsors of the bill are Representative Jeff Wardlaw (R), Senator Jonathan Dismang (R).
  •  HB1002 – To clarify the law concerning the state’s participation in certain federally funded unemployment programs; to terminate the state’s participation in certain federal unemployment programs; and to declare an emergency. The sponsor of the bill is Representative Johnny Rye (R).

