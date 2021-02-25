AR: 1,400+ filed for unemployment — week ending 2/20

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The week ending February 20, 1,471 Arkansans filed initial unemployment claims, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s (USDOL) weekly report.

Last February 13, 1,545 Arkansans filed unemployment claims for the first time, according to the USDOL.

PUA: There were 969 initial claims filed, compared to 1,135 the previous week, according to the USDOL.

PEUC: There were 23,653 claims for this benefit filed for the week ending February 6 — a 3,207 decrease from January 30.

Nationally there were 730,000 initial unemployment claims, a drop of 111,000 from the previous week, according to the USDOL.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 730,000 for the week ending 2/20 (-111,000).



Insured unemployment was 4,419,000 for the week ending 2/13 (-101,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) February 25, 2021

Largest increases in initial claims for the week ending 2/13:

Illinois (+28,110)

Ohio (+6,563)

Idaho (+4,764)

Kansas (+1,744)

California (+1,664)

Largest decreases in initial claims for the week ending 2/13:

Maryland (-9,835)

Rhode Island (-6,129)

Georgia (-5,854)

New Jersey (-4,630)

Texas (-4,234)

JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY CORONAVIRUS DATA

On Thursday, there are nearly 113 million global cases, and 28.3 million are in the U.S.

There have been 506,121 COVID-19 related deaths in the U.S. and 2.5 million, globally.