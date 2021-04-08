AR: 1,600+filed for unemployment — week ending 4/3

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) reports 1,667 people filed for unemployment for the first time in Arkansas, the week ending April 3.

On April 4, 2020, there were 62,086 initial unemployment claims filed in the state.

AR PUA Claims: There were 812 initial claims filed, according to the USDOL, an increase of 55 from the prior week.

AR PEUC Claims: There were 22,172 claims filed for the week ending March 20 — a decrease of 269 from March 13, according to the USDOL.

Nationally, 744,000 first-time unemployment claims were filed for the week ending April 3, per the USDOL.

COVID-19 DATA FROM THE ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

