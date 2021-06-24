AR: 1,700+ filed for unemployment — week ending 6/19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) reports 1,736 applied for unemployment benefits in Arkansas for the week ending June 19, 2021.

AR PUA Claims: There were 468 initial claims filed for the week ending June 19, according to the USDOL, a decrease of 544 from the prior week.

AR PEUC Claims: There were 20,852 claims filed for the week ending June 5 — a decrease of 96 from May 29, according to the USDOL.

There were 411,000 initial claims filed nationally, this is a 7,000 decrease from last week, according to the USDOL.

