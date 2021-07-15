AR: 1,800+ filed for unemployment — week ending 7/10

Job application forms during a restaurant and hospitality career fair in Torrance, California, U.S., on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell slightly last week, though were higher than forecast, as the labor market meanders toward a full recovery. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The number of people who filed for unemployment for the first time in Arkansas was 1,818, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s (USDOL) report for the week ending July 10.

AR PUA Claims: There were 3 initial claims filed for the week ending July 10, according to the USDOL, a decrease of 2 from the prior week.

AR PEUC Claims: There were 19,755 claims filed for the week ending June 26 — a decrease of 570 from June 19, according to the USDOL.

There was a 26,000 decrease of first-time applicants nationally, according to the USDOL. Total of weekly claims: 360,000.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 360,000 for the week ending 7/10 (-26,000).



Insured unemployment was 3,241,000 for the week ending 7/3 (-126,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) July 15, 2021

COVID IN ARKANSAS

“We have seen an increase in hospitalizations for the 15th day in a row, and active cases are up by 70% compared to last week,” says Governor Hutchinson. “Our vaccinations have improved since last Wednesday, but it’s critical that number continued to climb to protect our state.”