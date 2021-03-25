AR: 1,900+ filed for unemployment — week ending 3/20

Thursday, March 18, 2021. The report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims climbed from 725,000 the week before. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Labor Department (USDOL) reports 1,931 Arkansans filed for initial unemployment claims for the week ending March 20, 2021.

One year ago, 9,275 filed for unemployment for the first time, according to the USDOL. This was the first week the spike in applications was related to the novel coronavirus, the previous week there had been 1,382 initial filings.

In neighboring states, 7,210 Oklahomans filed for unemployment for the first time (pop. 3.7m, per 2010 census) and 6,936 filed in Missouri (pop. 5.9m, per 2010 census), per the USDOL report.

PUA: There were 681 initial claims filed, according to the USDOL, a drop of 200.

PEUC: There were 23,591 claims filed for the week ending March 6 — an increase of 320 from February 27.

Nationally, there were 684,000 initial claims — a decrease of about 85,000 from the previous week, according to USDOL data.

Governor Asa Hutchinson expanded the vaccination category to 1-C last week. This means nearly 1 million new Arkansans may now qualify to get vaccinated.

The state has received 1.759 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and 1 million have been vaccinated. Of the 1 million, 349,739, 16 and older, have been fully vaccinated.

Johns Hopkins University reports nearly 124,972,000 global COVID-19 cases, 2.7 million global deaths, more than 545,000 deaths are in the United States.