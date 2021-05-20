AR: 2,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 5/15

AR Gov. announced pandemic-related public health emergency ends May 30, 2021.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, 2,033 filed initial unemployment claims for the week ending May 15, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s (USDOL) weekly report.

A year ago this time, about eight weeks into the pandemic, 11,427 filed for unemployment.

AR PUA Claims: There were 2,345 initial claims filed for the week ending May 15, according to the USDOL, an increase of 1,157 from the prior week.

AR PEUC Claims: There were 20,843 claims filed for the week ending May 1, — a decrease of 160 from April 24, according to the USDOL.

Nationally, 444,000 filed for unemployment for the first time, according to the USDOL. This is a decress of 34,000 from the previous week’s revised level.

Largest increases in initial claims for the week ending May 8

  • Georgia (+7,404)
  • Washington (+6,111)
  • Illinois (+3,221)
  • Pennsylvania (+2,156)
  • Ohio (+1,371)

Largest decreases in initial claims for the week ending May 8

  • Michigan (-13,990)
  • New York (-8,106)
  • Vermont (-5,835)
  • Nevada (-2,835)
  • Florida (-2,210)

ARKANSAS COVID-19 DATA

On Thursday, May 20, 2021, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that the public health emergency that was issued due to the pandemic will end May 30, 2021. Gov. Hutchinson signed Executive Order 20-03 on March 11, 2020, declaring the public health emergency.

