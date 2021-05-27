AR: 2,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 5/22

In this May 6, 2020 photo, a sign stands outside the Department of Labor’s headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, 2,185 people filed initial unemployment claims for the week ending May 22, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL).

Last year, nearly 11,000 Arkansans filed for unemployment for the first time — that was nearly 10 weeks into the pandemic. April 4, 2020, was the highest week for initial claims — 62,086.

AR PUA Claims: There were 1,240 initial claims filed for the week ending May 22, according to the USDOL, a decrease of 1,005 from the prior week.

AR PEUC Claims: There were 20,244 claims filed for the week ending May 8 — a decrease of nearly 600 from May 1, according to the USDOL.

Another drop of 38,000 claims nationally. There were 406,000 who filed for unemployment for the first time, according to the USDOL.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 406,000 for the week ending 5/22 (-38,000).



Insured unemployment was 3,642,000 for the week ending 5/15 (-96,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) May 27, 2021

Largest increases in initial claims for the week ending 5/15

New Jersey (+4,812)

Washington (+3,023)

Minnesota (+1,806)

West Virginia (+907)

Rhode Island (+792)

Largest decreases in initial claims for the week ending 5/15