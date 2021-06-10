AR: 2,100+ filed for unemployment — week ending 6/5

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) reports 2,152 Arkansans filed first-time unemployment claims for the week ending June 5, 2021.

Last year, on June 13, 2020, nearly 10,000 Arkansans applied to collect unemployment benefits. The uptick was caused by the pandemic.

AR PUA Claims: There were 699 initial claims filed for the week ending June 5, according to the USDOL, a decrease of 217 from the prior week.

AR PEUC Claims: There were 20,219 claims filed for the week ending May 22 — a decrease of 614 from May 15, according to the USDOL.

Nationally, more people appear to be getting back to work as initial claims decreased by 9,000. A total of 376,000 applied for benefits.

