AR: 2,300+ filed for unemployment — week ending 3/27

A woman wearing a facemask exits a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant with her takeout order on January 14, 2021 in Monterey Park, California. – The national chain restaurant announced its first national hiring event of the year today with a goal of employing 15,000 people for its restaurants across the country. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Last year, on March 28, more than 27,000 Arkansans filed initial unemployment claims. This year 2,383 applied, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. (USDOL). Last year’s staggering number was related to COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) reports 719,000 initial claims were filed nationally for the week ending March 27 — an increase of 61,000.

Massachusetts had the largest increase of initial claims (11,386) and Florida had the largest decrease of initial claims (-2,991), according to the USDOL.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 719,000 for the week ending 3/27 (+61,000).



Insured unemployment was 3,794,000 for the week ending 3/20 (-46,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) April 1, 2021

AR PUA Claims: There were 757 initial claims filed, according to the USDOL, an increase of 76 from the prior week, according to the USDOL.

AR PEUC Claims: There were 22,441 claims filed for the week ending March 13 — a decrease of 1,150 from March 6, according to the USDOL.

A volunteer unloads cases of eggs for laid-off Walt Disney World cast members and others at a food distribution event on December 12, 2020, in Orlando, Florida. Tom and Sarah Bricker, a couple who runs the Disney Tourist Blog, raised over $64,000 in online donations for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, which partnered with Good Samaritan Outreach to help the unemployed theme-park workers. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This week, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) ended the state’s mask mandate.

“While the mask mandate is lifted, there will be many that will continue to wear it, many businesses will continue to require it. Be respectful of that, and if you don’t want to comply with that, then you have options to go somewhere else,” Hutchinson said.

Local school districts will determine its mask mandate.

COVID-19 DATA FROM THE ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH