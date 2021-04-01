AR: 2,300+ filed for unemployment — week ending 3/27

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Last year, on March 28, more than 27,000 Arkansans filed initial unemployment claims. This year 2,383 applied, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. (USDOL). Last year’s staggering number was related to COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) reports 719,000 initial claims were filed nationally for the week ending March 27 — an increase of 61,000.

Massachusetts had the largest increase of initial claims (11,386) and Florida had the largest decrease of initial claims (-2,991), according to the USDOL.

AR PUA Claims: There were 757 initial claims filed, according to the USDOL, an increase of 76 from the prior week, according to the USDOL.

AR PEUC Claims: There were 22,441 claims filed for the week ending March 13 — a decrease of 1,150 from March 6, according to the USDOL.

This week, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) ended the state’s mask mandate.

“While the mask mandate is lifted, there will be many that will continue to wear it, many businesses will continue to require it. Be respectful of that, and if you don’t want to comply with that, then you have options to go somewhere else,” Hutchinson said.

Local school districts will determine its mask mandate.

COVID-19 DATA FROM THE ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

