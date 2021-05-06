AR: 2,300+ filed for unemployment — week ending 5/1

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) reports 2,319 Arkansans filed for unemployment for the first time for the week ending May 1, 2021.
AR PUA Claims: There were 1,060 initial claims filed for the week ending May 1, according to the USDOL, a decrease of 24 from the prior week.
AR PEUC Claims: There were 20,394 claims filed for the week ending April 17 — an increase of 1,407 from April 10, according to the USDOL.
Nationally, there were nearly 500,000 first-time filers for unemployment, a decrease of about 90,000, per the USDOL.