AR: 2,400+ filed for unemployment — week ending 4/24

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There were 2,470 first-time unemployment filers for the week ending April 24, according to the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL).

AR PUA Claims: There were 1,084 initial claims filed for the week ending April 24, according to the USDOL, a decrease of 511 from the prior week.

AR PEUC Claims: There were 18,987 claims filed for the week ending April 10 — a decrease of 2,848 from April 3, according to the USDOL.

Nationally, there were 553,000 initial unemployment claims, a 13,000 decrease.

