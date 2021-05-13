AR: 2,400+ filed for unemployment — week ending 5/8

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Department of Labor’s (USDOL) weekly unemployment report shows 2,474 Arkansans filed initial claims for the week ending May 8, 2021.

Last year 13,152 filed for unemployment in the Natural State for the week ending May 9.

AR PUA Claims: There were 1,088 initial claims filed for the week ending May 8, according to the USDOL, an increase of 28 from the prior week.

AR PEUC Claims: There were 21,003 claims filed for the week ending April 24 — an increase of 609 from April 17, according to the USDOL.

There were 473,000 unemployment weekly claims, according to the USDOL, a drop of 34,000.

Arkansas will cancel the extra $300 weekly benefit beginning June 26, 2021. Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that the state will opt out of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance federal program.

