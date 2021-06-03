AR: 2,500+ filed for unemployment — week ending 5/29

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, 2,226 filed for unemployment for the week ending May 29, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL). These are first-time filers.

AR PUA Claims: There were 916 initial claims filed for the week ending May 29, according to the USDOL, a decrease of 324 from the prior week.

AR PEUC Claims: There were 20,833 claims filed for the week ending May 15 — an increase of 589 from May 8, according to the USDOL.

Claims dropped by 20,000 nationally. There were 385,000 who applied for initial unemployment benefits.