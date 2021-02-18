AR: 2,600+ filed for unemployment — week ending 2/13

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There were 2,694 first-time unemployment filers in Arkansas for the week ending February 13, according to the Department of Labor’s (DOL) weekly report.

Last week, there were more than 4,000 initial claims. The number was adjusted upward by the DOL.

PUA: Workers filed 1,135 initial claims, compared to 1,708 the previous week, according to the DOL.

PEUC: There were 26,860 claims for this benefit filed for the week ending January 30 — an 750 decrease from January 23.

Nationally there were about 861,000 initial unemployment claims, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week, according to the DOL.

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending Feb. 6:

  • Ohio (+92,667)
  • California (+28,688)
  • Georgia (+5,171)
  • Mississippi (+3,796)
  • Colorado (+3,045)

The largest decreases in initial claims for the week ending Feb. 6:

  • Florida (-47,430)
  • New York (-17,407)
  • Maryland (-16,585)
  • Kansas (-12,376)
  • Arizona (-7,478)

