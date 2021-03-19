AR: 2,600+ filed for unemployment — week ending 3/13

May 6, 2020 photo shows the Department of Labor’s headquarters past a sign in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, 2,689 people filed for unemployment for the first time for the week ending March 13, according to the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL).

Last year, 1,382 initial claims were filed, according to the USDOL.

PUA: There were 881 initial claims filed, according to the USDOL.

PEUC: There were 23,271 claims filed for the week ending February 27 — a decrease of 521 from February 20.

Nationally, there were 770,000 initial claims were filed for the week ending March 13, an increase of 45,000 from the previous week.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 770,000 for the week ending 3/13 (+45,000).



Insured unemployment was 4,124,000 for the week ending 3/6 (-18,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) March 18, 2021

COVID-19 DATA

Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center reports 121,958,304 global cases with nearly 29.7 million here in the U.S. The dashboard shows nearly 2.7 million deaths globally and nearly 540,000 in the U.S.

In Arkansas, there have been 328,045 cumulative COVID-19 cases, 251,506 recoveries and 5,515 total deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.